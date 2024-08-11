 
'It Ends With Us' stars Blake Lively, Jenny Slate heap praise on each other

'It Ends With Us' stars Blake Lively and Jenny Slate revealed how they became friends

August 11, 2024

It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Jenny Slate are full of praise for one another.

Blake and Jenny became friends playing best pals in the movie, but the duo first met a long while ago in 2009 for an episode of Saturday Night Live.

"We met when you were hosting SNL," Jenny recalled in an interview the duo had with People.

She continued: "I very much remember you were very, very nice. I think we were doing the Muppets or something for your opening number?"

"Yes. That was so fun. You were the one with the long hair," Blake recalled.

"I was Janice, yes!" Jenny replied. "And you had a strapless dress. This might be wrong, but I remember being like, 'Oh, you’ve got to get your dress up,' and I remember you being like, 'Thanks!' "

The Gossip Girl alum then went on to recall how former SNL member Jenny helped her with her outfit on the show.

She said: "It was so sweet of you to take care of me, though, because I didn’t have a stylist and I bought a dress at Topshop. I was like, 'I’m hosting SNL, I guess I need a dress!' But it probably should have had a whole thing, but it wasn’t tailored properly."

Praising Jenny’s personality, the mom-of-four added: "You can talk to her for hours and hours and be infinitely interested. Yet she's also someone who what you see is what you get, in the most complimentary way. You're not like, oh, she presents as this, and then you get to know her and there's a totally different [side]."

"She's very authentic. There's no other side of Jenny. There's just a deeper, deeper well of this one... She's so sweet but she's got edge. There's not a mean bone in your body," Blake concluded.

In It Ends With Us, Blake plays the lead role of Lily Bloom and Jenny Slate plays her best pal Allysa who also works at her flower shop.

