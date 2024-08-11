Jamie Lee Curtis dishes on Chad Michael Murray, Lindsay Lohan's dynamic in 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have let slip a big piece of information about hunky actor Chad Michael Murray’s role in the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday.



Chad played Lindsay's love interest Jake in the 2003 movie and fans were excited to see the couple’s future together in the sequel.

However, the actresses have dished that that won’t be the casae for Anna and Jake since Anna will be married to newcomer Manny Jacinto in Freakier Friday.

“But that’s as much as we can say,” Jamie told Entertainment Weekly after revealing the information.

However, she confirmed that Chad is in the movie. “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it,” she exclaimed.

In a previous talk with Variety, Jamie teased the Sullivan’s Crossing star’s return in the movie in “a big way.”

Dishing on the table read, she said: “All of a sudden, the Chad Michael Murray character comes into the story, and I’m telling you, the entire room changed. Every woman in the room was leaning forward. The laughter, the applause that he got!”

“After the table read, I walked up to the director and producers. I was like, ‘We need to stretch that taffy. He is gold. His character is just so fabulous.’ Jake is back, in a big, big way,” Jamie teased.