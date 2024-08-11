Katie Price flaunts new facelift following legal drama

Katie Price has unveiled her latest facelift after removing the bandages.

Just days after being arrested, Katie shared photo of herself sunbathing in a blue bikini.

Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, Katie posted selfie of along with the caption "relaxing day in the [sun emoji]"

This comes after Katie's recent trip to Turkey for her £10,000 facelift, but it led to legal trouble.

The model was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday after she skipped a hearing related to her £760,000 debt. She was remanded in custody but later bailed.

The court had ordered her to attend the hearing because of her significant debt.

While relaxing at her rented Essex home, Katie also shared photo of her boyfriend, JJ Slater.

The photo which Katie captioned as "@johnjoeslater having a dip," along with a red heart emoji, featured Slater's back.

Previously, The Sun spotted Katie with bandages covering her face as she underwent a manicure and pedicure.