 
Geo News

Kate Middleton ‘drops hints' her cancer is getting better, says expert

Kate Middleton is seemingly recovering from her cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Kate Middleton is showing telling sings her Royal return is not far, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales, who attended Trooping the Colour last and Wimbledon matches recently, is gradually returning to public life.

Royal expert Phil Dampier said: "It's very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon so clearly she's a lot better.

He added: “It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn.”

"You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the on the medical advice."

Speaking about Prince William’s reaction to Kate’s diagnosis, the expert noted: “I'm sure William was very shocked when when Kate was first diagnosed with cancer, because anyone of that age to be diagnosed it's clearly a tremendous shock and a great worry."

Jennie Garth marks 9th wedding anniversary with husband Dave Abrams
Jennie Garth marks 9th wedding anniversary with husband Dave Abrams
‘Pregnant' Meghan Markle made ‘unroyal' trips for ‘American' shenanigans video
‘Pregnant' Meghan Markle made ‘unroyal' trips for ‘American' shenanigans
Ariana Grande eyes big plans of hitting the road
Ariana Grande eyes big plans of hitting the road
Gisele Bundchen pens heartfelt tribute to father Valdir
Gisele Bundchen pens heartfelt tribute to father Valdir
Prince Harry ‘crusade' against Home Office comes with personal agenda video
Prince Harry ‘crusade' against Home Office comes with personal agenda
'Rings of Power' season two will be 'Sauron-focused'
'Rings of Power' season two will be 'Sauron-focused'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds secret to swift marriage laid bare video
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds secret to swift marriage laid bare
Brittany Mahomes reveals hilarious sticker hack to get her toddler to eat
Brittany Mahomes reveals hilarious sticker hack to get her toddler to eat