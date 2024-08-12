 
Mollie King, fiancé Stuart Broad reveal they're expecting another baby

Mollie King and Stuart Broad revealed their daughter Annabella is set to become a big sister

August 12, 2024

Mollie King is expecting her second child with fiancé, cricketer Stuart Broad.

On Sunday, Mollie took to Instagram to share the exciting news showcasing her growing baby bump.

The couple already has a 19-month-old daughter, Annabella, who is set to become a big sister.

In the heartfelt post, Mollie shared the black-and-white photos featuring her daughter and Stuart.

In the first photo, the Back To You singer is seen cradling her baby bump while Stuart kisses her stomach.

Another photo shows the family with their hands on Mollie’s baby bump, celebrating the news together.

"Our baby girl is going to become a big sister We can’t wait to meet you, little one!" she captioned the post.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and congratulatory messages.

One wrote, "Congratulations Mollie and Stuart!! Wonderful news and I bet Annabelle is so excited! Xx"

Another added, "Congratulations! So happy for you! Annabella is going to be such a good big sister!"

"Can’t wait for our newest tiny team member," the third comment read.

