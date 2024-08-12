 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds secret to swift marriage laid bare

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share four kids together

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have laid out a key ground rule to keep their marriage a success, reveals the actress herself.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is currently promoting her movie ‘It Ends With Us,’ alongside Justin Baldoni, says her work rules are solid.

Speaking on Further Ado, Balke revealed that she and Ryan have made "a rule not to work at the same time," explaining that they did this "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

She continued: "That takes working really hard when we're not," adding: "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

Speaking about the same elsewhere, Ryan admitted how work-life balance is an important part of his married life.

He told Access Hollywood: "We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we travel all over the place, and we just all go together."

"I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

