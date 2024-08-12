 
'Rings of Power' season two will be 'Sauron-focused'

Season two of 'Rings of Power' will shed an extensive light on Sauron, the actress says

Web Desk
August 12, 2024

'Rings of Power' season two will be 'Sauron-focused'

At the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one, Sauron was revealed to be loner Halbrand and now it was said the upcoming season will be fully focusing on him.

Teasing this, Cynthia Addai-Robinson told Us Weekly, “Season 2 definitely is very Sauron-focused, but you’re going to really get … almost like an origin story."

Adding, “[It’s] going to be going a little bit more in depth into his journey and why he is the way he is and what his endgame is.”

However, unlike his evil role, the actress said Charles Vickers who played Sauron is far from what he portrayed on-screen.

"When you hear the name Sauron, when you’re familiar with it, it carries weight outside of even our story." 

Noting, “People use that whether you want to say a metaphor or just a name for evil incarnate. [He’s] played by one of the nicest [people]. Charlie Vickers? Not evil. We love you!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress opened up about how excited she was for season two.

“I don’t necessarily see all of the scenes in different parts of the world, so I’m actually looking forward to seeing his scenes,” she continued. “I haven’t seen a lot of the stuff that he worked on in season 2, so I’m very excited.”

