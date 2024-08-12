Blake Lively draws inspiration from THIS star for wedding look in new film

Eric Daman revealed Blake Lively’s inspiration behind a specific scene in her new movie It Ends With Us.



The costume designer exclusively chatted with People magazine and talked about Lively’s costume for a brief wedding look of her character as Lily Bloom in the film.

Daman said that the protagonist's wedding scene was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment but Lively and Daman made sure to choose a perfect piece for even a flash scene.

"We definitely wanted to lean into one-of-a-kind vintage vibes," Daman told the outlet of where the inspiration began for Lily's wedding look.

"I remember texting Blake, asking, 'Wedding thoughts?' And she replied, 'Priscilla.'"

As Daman got the idea he called back Priscilla Presley’s wedding look which was held in 1967 to Elvis Presley, he started to look what he can find from modern pieces.

"We went hard pulling '60s Priscilla Presley minis with matching coats and embellishments in creams and sherbet pastel hues," he said.

"We landed on this gorge super chic number from Happy Isles, paired with sheer pearl beaded gloves from Anthropologie, Blake’s personal Louboutins and her jewels. We spliced together two vintage veils from 1stDibs and voilà Lily Bloom bridal is born!" Daman added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Daman gushed over Lively’s fashion taste.

"A lot of the jewelry was from her personal collection," he said adding, “I didn't have budget for that. She has incredible taste and incredible things."