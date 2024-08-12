 
Angel Salazar passes away at the age of 68

The actor of 'Scarface' has passed away at the ripe old age of 68

August 12, 2024

A Scarface actor, known best for his role as Al Pacino’s sidekick Chi Chi has just been found to have passed away.

The news has been brought to light by TMZ and according to their findings, it was a rep that confirmed the news.

This rep in question is a close friend of the actor, named Ann Wingsong and revealed that it all happened in his sleep while the star was with a friend in their Brookyn home this weekend.

It was only on Sunday morning that Salazar received a knock on the door, and found dead.

As of right now the official cause of death has not yet been made public, but its being reported that the actor suffered from cardio-related issues.

Some of his most notable roles, other than Scarface the star also starred apposite Tom Hands for Punchline in 1988 and then again in 1993 for Carlito’s Way.

He also appeared in the HBO show Last Comic Standing and has other projects like Maniac Cop and Boulevard Nights under his belt as well.

