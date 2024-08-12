Prince Harry using tax money to battle his own ego as the Home Office's proxy

Prince Harry has just been called out for having an ego issue rather than a security issue



Prince Harry’s hypocrisy has just been bashed by experts who believe its nothing more than an ego issue, rather than a security one.

Comments about this have been shared by royal commentator Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In this piece the expert claimed, “Given Prince Harry's track record of making spontaneous trips to the UK, it raises the question: Is this decision truly about security concerns, or does it reflect other priorities or perhaps just an attempt at making a point?”

Because in the past Prince Harry flew down within 48 hours of his father’s cancer diagnosis becoming public.

Another instance was during his jet across the Atlantic for the Queen’s funeral as well which had minimal notice.

In the eyes of Mr Kay, this suggests that “when the matter is sufficiently urgent, the security concerns are either minimised or successfully managed.”

Hence “it raises the question as to why Harry continues his crusade against the Home Office to have his security upgraded.”

It even led Mr Kay to wonder, “is it because he feels inadequate with a downgraded protection team now that he's stepped away from the Royal Family?”

“RAVEC seems to provide adequate security for him while he is in England, suggesting that the issue might be more about personal ego than about actual security concerns,” he added before signing off.