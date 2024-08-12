Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's no. 1 streak

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's Billboard number one album streak

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department ended Kanye West's streak of 11 number one albums.

As per TMZ, the latest release from Swift has been what ended the running streak for West on Sunday.

According to Billboard, West’s career has dipped due to a torrent of anti-Semitic remarks since the fall of 2022, and he sold an estimated 107,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Furthermore, as per the publication, the record was West's 13th to occupy one of the top two spots on the chart in his career while Swift's Tortured Poets Department topped the chart this week with sales of 142,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending August 8, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the album has had the top spot for 14 weeks since its release in April.

As per Daily Mail, prior to Swift, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time had spent 19 weeks in a timeframe spanning March of 2023 to March of 2024.

Additionally, the last female artist was Adele who achieved the feat with album 21, which was in the top spot for 24 week between 2011-2012.

To those unversed, this week marked Taylor Swift's 83rd in her career topping the Billboard 200, with the late Elvis Presley in second among solo artists with 67 total weeks.