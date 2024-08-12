 
Geo News

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's no. 1 streak

Taylor Swift breaks Kanye West's number one streak with a shocking move

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Taylor Swift ends Kanye Wests Billboard number one album streak
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's Billboard number one album streak

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department ended Kanye West's streak of 11 number one albums.

As per TMZ, the latest release from Swift has been what ended the running streak for West on Sunday.

According to Billboard, West’s career has dipped due to a torrent of anti-Semitic remarks since the fall of 2022, and he sold an estimated 107,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Furthermore, as per the publication, the record was West's 13th to occupy one of the top two spots on the chart in his career while Swift's Tortured Poets Department topped the chart this week with sales of 142,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending August 8, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the album has had the top spot for 14 weeks since its release in April.

As per Daily Mail, prior to Swift, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time had spent 19 weeks in a timeframe spanning March of 2023 to March of 2024.

Additionally, the last female artist was Adele who achieved the feat with album 21, which was in the top spot for 24 week between 2011-2012.

To those unversed, this week marked Taylor Swift's 83rd in her career topping the Billboard 200, with the late Elvis Presley in second among solo artists with 67 total weeks. 

Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up video
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they have no rights to overstep William video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they have no rights to overstep William
Squid Game Season 2 thrilling teaser unveiled video
Squid Game Season 2 thrilling teaser unveiled
Prince Harry loyalties come under question as suspicions mount
Prince Harry loyalties come under question as suspicions mount
Miley Cyrus delivers tearjerker as Disney's Youngest-Ever Legend video
Miley Cyrus delivers tearjerker as Disney's Youngest-Ever Legend
Prince Harry using tax money to battle his own ego as the Home Office's proxy
Prince Harry using tax money to battle his own ego as the Home Office's proxy
'Pregnant' RHOJ star Rachel Fuda talks motherhood struggles at 33 video
'Pregnant' RHOJ star Rachel Fuda talks motherhood struggles at 33