Miley Cyrus pays homage to Hannah Montana at 2024 Disney Legends awards

Miley Cyrus made history on Sunday as she became the youngest star to be named a Disney Legend.



In her speech at a D23 event in Anaheim, California, the Flowers singer dedicated her award to her iconic character Hannah Montana from the hit Disney Channel series.

Speaking about her breakthrough role, the 31-year-old actress and singer said, "I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else.”

"A little bit of everything has changed, but at the same time, nothing has changed at all,” she continued. "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana."

"In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life,’” added Miley.

For those unversed, Angela Bassett, Colleen Atwood, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams were also honored with ‘Disney legend’ awards at the ceremony.