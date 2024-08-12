King Charles feels pure terror towards Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly been fearful of Prince Harry for a long time, and this has been the case even before Megxit ever happened, experts warn.



Insight into this has been brought forward by royal author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During this conversation he explained the real reason for Prince Harry’s anger towards his father and chalked it up to him not being ‘preferred’ like William.

According to the author the difference in King Charles’ attention towards Prince William vs Harry was because the former was less ‘volatile’ compared to his younger brother.

Reportedly, “Harry's real beef is that he is convinced Charles always preferred William anyway and not just because William is the heir.”

“Harry’s difficulties when he was a teenager and his increasing volatility as an adult terrified Charles who turned to the far more stable, risk-free William.”

This led the then-Prince Charles to feel like William was a “safe oaur if hands” to entrust, and him over Harry who seemed “too emotionally unstable,” and “deep down Harry knows this and he deeply resents it.”