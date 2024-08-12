Colin Jost gives 'foot update' after exiting Olympics

Colin Jost has shared a hilarious “foot update” after exiting his post as NBC's Olympic swimming correspondent due to injuries in his foot.



Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the SNL star posted a video of himself delivering a health update like a news anchor while standing on a Mediterranean beach.

"'Dude, are you OK?' That's the no. 1 text message I've received in the past 48 hours. Usually followed by, 'Heard your foot fell off.'" Colin said in the clip.

He continued, "Well, I'm actually fine! And despite what big media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn't 'sent home' from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my food, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here, to the island of Malta!"

"Now Malta doesn't have many Olympians competing this year, but it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest, and somehow they're all winning," Colin shared. "They also have this casino behind me, where I've blown the hundreds of dollars I've earned as a surfing correspondent."

"But the real reason I'm in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks," he added. "So they thought I would fit right in."

"I want to thank the people of Tahiti for their warmth, their hospitality, their generosity and for only occasionally looking at my foot and and whispering 'Chupacabra!'" Colin said before signing off his speech.