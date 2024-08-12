Cardi B reflects on nearly losing unborn child: 'So much pain'

An incident from a rare "clumsy" moment injured the pelvic bone of Cardi B and nearly threatened the life of her unborn child.



Expressing what she was feeling, the Bodak Yellow star took to Instagram Live after last week's hospitalization of several days from an accident she didn't reveal.

“I was doing so good, like so good. Exercising, ****** outfits were being put together, and I had so much energy. Now I be in pain like a ********. I can’t ***** wear heels I can ****** stand up, I can’t do ***.”

She continued, “Everything was going great, now a ** is injured. **** got me so ****** tight. And the thing about it is, I’m not even a clumsy *****,” she continued. “I’m not a clumsy person and I bust my *** bro.”

Besides this, Cardi shared her concerns about the impact of pregnancy on her body.

“If anybody knows where I could get a pregnancy waist trainer, a pregnancy faja let me know,” adding, “I need it right now cuz this *** is not dropping I swear to ****** God this *** is not dropping. It’s not really because of my stomach, of course, I just don’t want my *** to drop.”