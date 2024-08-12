'Saturday Night Live' mastermind Bob Tischler laid to rest at 78

Producer and writer Bob Tischler has passed away at the age of 78.



As per The New York Times, his son Zeke revealed that Tischler died at his home in Bodega Bay, California, on 13 July.

Reports cited that the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Tishler is remembered for his phenomenal role in reviving Saturday Night Live in the 1980s when critics were considering the show to be at its lowest ebb.

Tishler, a former sound engineer who had driven many Blues Brothers' albums to success on the Billboard chart, was hired as a supervisory producer.

Tischler was promoted to head writer in 1981 and stayed until he left the show in 1985 after showing SNL “exactly the leader the writers’ room needed,” Dick Ebersol recalled in his 2022 autobiography From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV.

Ebersol described Tischler as “steady, calm and respected.” He was also recognised for making personalities like Eddie Murphy 'a star.'

“We had this thing for Eddie, because Eddie would take what we wrote and make it better every single time,” Tischler said in Live From New York.

The 1984 season also saw the return of incredibly popular performers like Christopher Guest, Martin Short, and Billy Crystal.

Prior to SNL, Tischler also produced the National Lampoon Radio Hour and several of the comedy magazine’s albums such as Radio Dinner in 1972, Gold Turkey in 1975, and That’s Not Funny, That’s Sick in 1977.