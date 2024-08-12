Kit Harington says fatherhood ‘stripped' him of ‘self-centered' qualities

Kit Harington shares two kids with wife Rose Leslie

Kit Harington is reflecting on how fatherhood has changed him.

Kit shares two kids, a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife Rose Leslie.

He shared with GQ: “I say this with love for myself – I'm quite self-centred. I think I'm a generous person and a loving person [too]. But with kids, you just don't get to be self-centred. They strip you of it. And that’s an amazing gift.”

“[Kids] are ultimately completely self-centred. They don't think about anyone else but themselves.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kit expressed his gratitude for getting sober before welcoming his kids.

He said: “I was so lucky I got sober before having kids... because at one time it felt physically and emotionally impossible for me not to drink again.”

He continued: “Before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c**t. I'd hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done. I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person.”

Game of Thrones fans can now see their beloved John Snow in the hit HBO show Industry.