 
Geo News

Kit Harington says fatherhood ‘stripped' him of ‘self-centered' qualities

Kit Harington shares two kids with wife Rose Leslie

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Kit Harington shares two kids with wife Rose Leslie
Kit Harington shares two kids with wife Rose Leslie

Kit Harington is reflecting on how fatherhood has changed him.

Kit shares two kids, a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife Rose Leslie.

He shared with GQ: “I say this with love for myself – I'm quite self-centred. I think I'm a generous person and a loving person [too]. But with kids, you just don't get to be self-centred. They strip you of it. And that’s an amazing gift.”

“[Kids] are ultimately completely self-centred. They don't think about anyone else but themselves.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kit expressed his gratitude for getting sober before welcoming his kids.

He said: “I was so lucky I got sober before having kids... because at one time it felt physically and emotionally impossible for me not to drink again.”

He continued: “Before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c**t. I'd hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done. I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person.”

Game of Thrones fans can now see their beloved John Snow in the hit HBO show Industry. 

Katie Price enjoys another holiday ahead of court hearing
Katie Price enjoys another holiday ahead of court hearing
'Saturday Night Live' mastermind Bob Tischler laid to rest at 78
'Saturday Night Live' mastermind Bob Tischler laid to rest at 78
THIS Bollywood icon will voice the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
THIS Bollywood icon will voice the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
Lindsay Lohan discloses Manny Jacinto's role in 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan discloses Manny Jacinto's role in 'Freakier Friday'
Kit Harington gets candid about MCU role: 'You gotta do it'
Kit Harington gets candid about MCU role: 'You gotta do it'
Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'
Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'
Robin William's daughter Zelda clears up controversy about his 'pet Monkey'
Robin William's daughter Zelda clears up controversy about his 'pet Monkey'
Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'
Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'