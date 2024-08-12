 
James Cameron praised for skills in filmmaking: 'Phenomenal'

Peers shower praise upon James Cameron for his prowess in directing

August 12, 2024

James Cameron is known for his prowess in filmmaking, and his peers have celebrated this reality for quite a long time. 

More such kind of praise was on display at D23 event, where fellow colleagues of the legendary director showered praise upon him for his mastery of behind-the-camera craft.

“You revolutionised the filmmaking process too many times to count, by developing cutting-edge technology and giving audiences an immersive and elevated experience that is realistic and phenomenal to behold."

"And you do it all with such collaboration and good grace," Kate Winslet said who has worked with him on multiple critically-hit projects.

"It’s mindblowing to think of how many other movie-lovers’ lifetimes you have impacted and entertained," she continued.

"Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey. I love you to pieces."

Adding her share into the chorus of praise, Avatar star Zoe Saldana said, “I thank you for giving me the best gift a director can give an actor – job security,” adding, “I’m going to be collecting my pension by the time the last Avatar movie hits theatres.”

