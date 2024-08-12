New drama serial 'Dil-e-Nadan' to start on Geo TV from tomorrow

A poster of drama serial "Dil-eNadan" by 7th Sky Entertainment. — Geo TV

KARACHI: The new drama serial Dil-e-Nadan created under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment will start from August 13 (Tuesday) on Geo TV.



The interesting story of the drama is written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Saima Waseem.

The star cast of serial includes Mikaal-Zulfiqar, Amar Khan, Kashif Mehmood, Ali Abbas, Uzma Hasan, Fajar Khan, Semi Raheel and others.

Moreover, the song written by Sabir Zafar has been adapted into the best OST form by Shani Arshad through his voice and composition. The producers of the serial are Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

This interesting story revolving around love and ignorance will be aired every Monday and Tuesday at 8pm on Geo TV.