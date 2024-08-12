Kate Middleton shows off rarely seen ring Prince William gave her

Kate Middleton has brought out a rare piece of jewelry she received from Prince William during a surprise video appearance.



The Prince and Princess of Wales released a video message in support of Team Great Britain as the Paris Olympics concluded.

Fans shared their thoughts on Prince William’s beard and some eagle eyed fans also noticed a ring on Princess Kate’s finger.

Per People, Kate seems to be wearing a promise ring from William, which he gave her when they were dating as students at the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s.

Per Dress Like a Duchess, the promise ring consists of a pearl symbolizing William’s June birthday and a garnet as a nod to Kate’s birthday in January.

Per the website, the Princess put the ring on display at her graduation in art history in June 2005. Kate “wore the ring on her middle finger during her youth,” notes the website.

The Princess of Wales also wore the ring for a visit to Hope House in 2013, pairing it with a gray wrap dress. She put it on again to visit Great Tower Scout Camp the same year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton met in 2001 as first-year students at St. Andrews and became friends, which led to a romantic relationship.

The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot on April 29, 2011.