Bianca Censori's friends plot to rescue her from Kanye West's 'dark world'

Bianca Censori is reportedly turning to alcohol to cope with the pressure of being married to Kanye West.



Censori's close friends are expressing concerns about her well-being, according to DailyMail.

Sources recently told the outlet, "It is clear to everyone who knows Bianca that she is in over her head right now," adding, "Friends fear she is drinking to cope with the fact that she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before."

These worries have grown following recent allegations against the rapper, including claims made by his former chief staff that West is addicted to nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

Additionally, the model's increasingly daring fashion choices have also raised eyebrows among her pals.

"Although she did choose some of these outfits in the beginning, it has got to the point where it isn’t just risky but downright offensive and disgusting now," source revealed.

They added that Censori's friends wishes for "an intervention to take place to save her because Kanye has shown time and time again that he feeds off controversy."

According to sources Kanye West "has been going hard and is going harder now. It is a matter of time before he crashes."