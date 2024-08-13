Teri Hatcher, Matthew Perry common connection revealed

A dating app once booted out Matthew Perry was the claim of Teri Hatcher, who said the late actor told her after she was, too, forced off from the platform.



Appearing on This Morning, she said she was removed from Hinge after her account was mistaken for a fan impersonating her.

"There's no customer service, there's nothing, so at the time I was on Twitter, but not anymore. At the time, I went on Twitter and I went: 'Hey Hinge, not sure what happened but you took my money and kicked me off the app,'" the Bond star said.

This treatment, she says, made her get in touch with the Friends actor who had faced a similar incident.

"So he and I kept in touch periodically after I got to work with him in The Odd Couple, years ago. And that was really funny," the Desperate Housewives alum continued.

"We would kind of check-in once or twice a year," adding, "We had that kind of text relationship so when I tweeted, he immediately tweeted me saying: 'I got kicked off of Hinge too, what the **** are both of us doing on Hinge, anyway?'"