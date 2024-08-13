 
Meghan Markle's plans for a memoir release exposed: ‘No gloves or diplomacy'

All the plans Meghan has for her own memoir have just been shared as reports of her forgoing diplomacy come to light

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Meghan Markle's plans for a memoir release exposed: 'No gloves or diplomacy'

Insight into what Meghan Markle intends to do about her memoir have finally been unearthed after months and years of speculation and wait.

According to a report by the New York Times, the memoir Meghan intends to release will feature a lot of insights into her personal mental health struggles as well as all the stuff she endured during her time in the British Royal Family.

Sources close to the Closer Magazine have also stepped forward with some insight into the time line and claim that Meghan intends to bring it to light “once the time is right.”

They were also quoted saying, “The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy.”

“There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir.”

Before concluding the insider also revealed, “She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”

