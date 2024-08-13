Matt Damon comments on Ben Affleck's marital woes with JLo

Matt Damon has shared his two cents on the 'scandal' surrounding Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.



Appearing on Radio Time Podcast, the Good Will Hunting actor was promoting his new film The Instigators in which he stars alongside Ben's brother, Casey.

That's where he counted his blessings for being 'ignored' by the gossip magazine culture which has again been focused on Ben's marriage to ex fiance Lopez since their separation.

"I wasn’t an exciting story; the guy who’s married, it’s boring! Scandal and sex, that’s what people would read magazines for. I’ve been really lucky," he said.

Matt, who wed Luciana Barroso in 2005, expressed gratitude for not having his personal life under scrutiny in his career.

"Especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. We’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, but I can’t imagine living under that scrutiny for 25 years," the actor admitted.

Matt and Luciana have raised their three daughters together, including Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13. Luciana is also mom to daughter Alexia, 24, from a previous relationship.