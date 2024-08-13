 
DC creator defends Penguin change in 'Batman' series

Bruce Timm explains the reason on why he gender-flipped the Penguin in 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Bruce Timm is a legendary creator of some of the hit shows in DC but his recent take came under fire when he gender-flipped the Penguin in Batman: Caped Crusader.

In the series on the Prime Video, the character was shown which was far different from its previous depictions.

The creator behind the show defends his creative position stating, "James and I were talking about the overview of the show, and we said, 'One of the problems with Batman, as he is, is there’s a lack of good villains.'"

"You’ve got Catwoman, you’ve got Poison Ivy, you’ve got Harley Quinn. But it would be really good to have more female villains. And off the top of my head, I said… 'What if we gender-flip The Penguin?,'" he told in an interview with Emmys.

This suggestion, his co-executive producer James Tucker said, brought out a variety of different ideas.

"When he said 'Maybe we can gender-flip Penguin' I just got this flood of ideas," he added.

