Halle Berry breaks silence on why she left Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' drama

Halle Berry recently talked about her decision to exit Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama, All's Fair.



The series, which also stars Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close, was set to feature Berry in a key role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new Netflix comedy spy caper The Union, Berry revealed the real reason behind her decision.

The actress said that her exit was a result of circumstances beyond her control.

"You know, things happen for a reason," she said.

Berry continued, "[But] I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it's gonna be great," adding, "[It's] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh, but next time!"

In All's Fair, Berry was also set to serve as an executive producer.

The show, described as a "sexy legal drama," follows Kim Kardashian's character, a top Los Angeles divorce lawyer working at an all-female law firm.