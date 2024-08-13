Top 5 movies inspired by true events to watch right now

These five movies star the likes of Jessica Chastain, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Garfield and more

Movies based on true stories range from inspiring biopics to terrifying tales of crime. Filmmakers have scored countless Oscars for such films and there is an impossibly long list of great films to choose from. This short list will help you find some great movies from different genres to watch right now.

The Good Nurse

This thriller stars Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, an ICU nurse who befriends a new colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) and begins relying on him both at home and work.

When an elderly patient in the duo’s care dies mysteriously, police suspect Charles, but Amy defends her new friend. Later - thanks to her skills as a nurse - she finds small clues that make her question her trust for “Charlie.”

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Based on the autobiographical musical of the same name, Tick, Tick... Boom! features legendary composer Jonathan Larson’s struggle to become a great composer before his 30th birthday.

Starring Andrew Garfield as Larson, the movie brings to life the composer’s journey through misery and pressure to finish his musical named Superbia. Larson is now known for revolutionizing theater through his timeless hit Rent. Tragically, he passed away at 35 and didn’t witness Rent’s global success.

Scoop

Prince Andrew is now the least favorite member of the Royal Family (per online polls), which is mainly due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2019, Andrew gave a bombshell interview where he admitted being close to Epstein. Scoop takes us behind-the-scenes of how the female crew of Newsnight got the Duke of York to share what he really shouldn’t have.

Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell make up the ensemble cast of Scoop.

Harriet

Including an Oscar nomination, Cynthia Erivo was nominated for a slew of awards for her role as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in this biopic. The movie centers on a slave family in 1849 Maryland. The family is promised freedom by their owner, who doesn’t follow through with his word.

Harriet then flees and makes it her mission to help free other slaves using the Underground Railroad.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper sat in the director’s chair once again to bring another musical legend's story to life with Maestro.

Cooper’s first directorial work was the Oscar winning movie A Star is Born. In Maestro, he starred as the renowned composer Leonard Bernstein and earned himself an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Maestro depicts the composer’s personal life from 1946, when he meets actress Felicia Montealegre, whom he later marries and welcomes three children with.

Maya Hawke, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Silverman, and Matt Bomer also star in Maestro.