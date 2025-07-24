Chuck Mangione, 'Feels So Good' singer, dies at 84

Chuck Mangione, jazz legend, dead at 84

Chuck Mangione, one of the known faces in the Rochester jazz scene, who delivered hits like Feels So Good, died at 84.



According to reports, the musician passed away during his sleep at his home on Tuesday.

His family shared a statement in which they asked for privacy, "Chuck’s love affair with music has been characterized by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm, and pure joy that radiated from the stage."

"His appreciation for his loyal worldwide fans was genuine as evidenced by how often he would sit at the edge of the stage after a concert for however long it took to sign autographs for the fans who stayed to meet him and the band," it added.

“The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York, on July 22, 2025,” the message read.

Mangione was born in Rochester on Nov. 29, 1940. He has a celebrated career that spanned six decades, giving him 14 Grammy nominations from which he won two. The composer released over 30 albums, with Feels So Good becoming one of the top hits in jazz records.

The late musician also taught jazz at the Eastman School of Music, from which he had earned his bachelor's and later received an honorary doctorate degree.

Apart from making music, Mangione worked on King of the Hill, an animated sitcom on Fox, which premiered in 1997.

In 2012, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame inducted the flugelhorn and trumpet player.