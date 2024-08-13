Mollie King papped first time after 2nd baby news with fiancé Stuart Broad

Mollie King returned with happy news this weekend as she shared her daughter's excitement

Mollie King has caught the attention of paparazzi after recently announcing baby news.



The former Saturdays singer, 37, was seen covering her baby bump in an olive blazer over a black dress. She completed her look with sunglasses, brown Céline sandals, a miniature LOEWE handbag, and a tote bag.

This is the first time Mollie was spotted after announcing that she is expecting her second child with cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad.

The couple, who got engaged on New Year's Day in 2021, are already parents to daughter Annabella, 19 months.

Mollie shared the happy news with fans on Sunday as she took to Instagram where she said Annabella is excited to be a 'big sister.'

"Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can't wait to meet you, little one!" she captioned the post.

Stuart sweetly kissed her bump in a monochrome picture which flooded the post with congratulations.

Annabella could be seen sitting on Stuart's shoulders in the post as they told how they were expanding their family of three.

