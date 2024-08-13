'The Glassworker' crosses new milestone with Rs30 million business

Poster of "The Glassworker" released on July 24, 2024. — Facebook/Mano Animation Studios

KARACHI: The Geo Films in collaboration with Mano Animation Studios produced Pakistan's most beautiful film 'The Glassworker', which has been a box office success since its release in theaters.



The film has crossed a new milestone and earned Rs30 million revenue as it is having a great running across the country.

The touching story of love in a war-torn country is loved by people of all ages.

'The Glassworker' was critically acclaimed by the enthralled viewers for every filmmaking aspect — from storytelling and cinematography to music, composing, art, animation, and voice-over performances.

Filmgoers expressed that the handcrafted charm of this dazzling film showcases the immense talent and experience of our young filmmakers. It thoroughly entertained viewers of all ages.

Viewers, who could not help smiling throughout the movie, hailed director Usman Riaz for so bestowing filmgoers with such splendour in the form of 'The Glassworker'.

Wrapped in love and flames, the touching story of love captures every possible flavour to draw a large audience. Youngsters leaving the theatre were unanimous that the filmmakers nailed it — providing a quality and entertaining animated film.

It should be noted that Geo Films has previously produced several successful films, including 'Khuda Kay Liye', 'Bol', 'Teefa in Trouble', 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' and 'Donkey King', which have gained immense popularity among audiences.