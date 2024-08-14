Prince George life will forever change as future King turns 12

Prince George is soon to lose privilege as the eldest son of Prince William upon his 12th birthday.



The second in line to the throne, George is officially now allowed to fly in the same aircraft as Prince William due to security concerns posed by the importance of their position in the monarchy.

Speaking on Hello! Magazine’s A Right Royal Podcast, pilot Graham Laurie reveals: "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince [King Charles], the Princess [Princess Diana], Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old."

He then added how when William was 12, he "had to have a separate aircraft.”

He added that the family-of-four "could only fly all four together" when William and Harry were boys "with the written permission of Her Majesty".

This comes as Royal biographer Robert Jobson revealed how Queen Elizabeth IO had reservations d: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, that the monarch had expressed her concerns.

He wrote: "She had sharp words with William after he defied her wishes by taking a helicopter flight to Norfolk with all his immediate family.

"She had warned him against flying with George in case of an accident, telling her grandson he always had to be aware of the succession."