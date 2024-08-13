'Friends' star Courteney Cox's daughter calls her 'rude' for THIS reason

'Friends' star Courteney Cox daughter calls her 'rude' for THIS reason

Coco Arquette, daughter of Courteney Cox, playfully called her mom "rude" for not saving her 90s clothes.



Cox, famed for her role as Monica Geller on Friends did not save anything for her daughter Arquette, 20.

In an interview with Refinery29, Arquette joked that she did not receive any iconic outfit from Cox's Friends era.

"She didn’t actually save anything for me from the ‘90s. It’s actually very rude," Arquette said.

She added, "Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, those outfits.’ No, I don’t have them."

In their interview, Cox, 60, stood by with a smile, admitting that she indeed didn’t keep her old wardrobe.

The conversation with the outlet also covered light-hearted topics, such as who is more likely to steal from the other's wardrobe and who takes longer to get ready.

Arquette claimed her mother is the slower one, however, Cox disagreed, saying, "I’m the fastest shower-taker and I can get ready if I have to."