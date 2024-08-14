 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's dark secrets exposed in Jeffrey Epstein scandal series

Michael Sheen will portray Prince Andrew's controversy in 'A Very Royal Scandal'

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Prince Andrew's dark secrets exposed in Jeffrey Epstein scandal series

Prince Andrew's scandal involving Jaffrey Epstein is back in the spotlight.

The most controversial moments in recent royal history will be revisited in the upcoming series A Very Royal Scandal, as reported Variety.

The drama, set to premiere on September 19, will focus on Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview where the Duke of York faced intense scrutiny over his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Sheen will star as Prince Andrew, while Ruth Wilson will portray as Emily Maitlis, the BBC anchor.

The series will explore the events leading up to the interview, the interview itself, and the fallout that followed.

Directed by The Crown director Julian Jarrold, and written by Jeremy Brock, who penned The Last King of Scotland, this show will also feature Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk, Andrew’s private secretary, and Claire Rushbrook as Sarah Ferguson.

Adele struggling with insecurities amid Rich Paul romance: Source video
Adele struggling with insecurities amid Rich Paul romance: Source
Jennifer Lopez spotted embracing Ben Affleck's son amid reconciliation rumors
Jennifer Lopez spotted embracing Ben Affleck's son amid reconciliation rumors
Brad Pitt, George Clooney share secrets of their longtime friendship
Brad Pitt, George Clooney share secrets of their longtime friendship
Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year
Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year
Kate Middleton makes strict rule about Harry, Meghan amid vacation with Prince William video
Kate Middleton makes strict rule about Harry, Meghan amid vacation with Prince William
Hoda Kotb reveals how cancer diagnosis destroyed THIS dream
Hoda Kotb reveals how cancer diagnosis destroyed THIS dream
George Clooney blasts Quentin Tarantino after director refused to call him ‘movie star'
George Clooney blasts Quentin Tarantino after director refused to call him ‘movie star'
Brad Pitt talks about spending time with loved ones after turning 60 video
Brad Pitt talks about spending time with loved ones after turning 60