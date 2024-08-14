Prince Andrew's dark secrets exposed in Jeffrey Epstein scandal series

Prince Andrew's scandal involving Jaffrey Epstein is back in the spotlight.



The most controversial moments in recent royal history will be revisited in the upcoming series A Very Royal Scandal, as reported Variety.

The drama, set to premiere on September 19, will focus on Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview where the Duke of York faced intense scrutiny over his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Sheen will star as Prince Andrew, while Ruth Wilson will portray as Emily Maitlis, the BBC anchor.

The series will explore the events leading up to the interview, the interview itself, and the fallout that followed.

Directed by The Crown director Julian Jarrold, and written by Jeremy Brock, who penned The Last King of Scotland, this show will also feature Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk, Andrew’s private secretary, and Claire Rushbrook as Sarah Ferguson.