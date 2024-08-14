Photo: Suki Waterhouse weighs in on surprise performance alongside Taylor Swift

Suki Waterhouse, who is the mother of Robert Pattinson’s daughter, will open for Taylor Swift’s concert this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the mother of one shared that she always wanted to open a show for Taylor Swift’s the Eras Tour.

The British songstress began the chat by saying, "I was dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening. I was manifesting super hard.”

Weighing on the time when her gig was confirmed, the musician shared, “So when (I found out), I was like, yes, dreams can come true."

She also talked about her upcoming studio album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin and teased, "You never want to give everyone the full details of anything.”

Nonetheless, she disclosed some details, “But... It's about a bunch of women all connecting about the same guy that they dated and being like, 'We've all got eyes on you and we're not alone anymore.'"

It is pertinent to mention here that Suki’s debut album, titled I Can't Let Go, was dropped in 2022.

Four years before the release of her first album, Suki started dating the Twilight Saga alum Robert Pattinson. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024.