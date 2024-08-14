WATCH: Nimra Khan's attempted abduction caught on CCTV in Karachi

The CCTV footage shows a motorcycle approaching the actor on a roadside. — Screengrab via video/Geo News Live

Car is seen stopping near actor standing on roadside.

Incident took place on Sunday August 11 at 7:21pm.

"Nothing was taken from the woman," says SSP South.



KARACHI: After actor Nimra Khan shared her ordeal of being nearly abducted in Karachi's Defence area, a CCTV footage of the incident has come to the fore.



The CCTV footage, obtained by Geo News, shows the actor's attempted abduction as she stands on the roadside waiting for her car.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday August 11 at 7:21pm with a motorcycle stopping near Khan after which the actor moves towards the road.

Later within minutes, a car is seen stopping on the road after she gestured at it, while the motorcyclist immediately speeds away.

A day earlier, Khan uploaded a video on her official Instagram account sharing harrowing details of being a "victim" of an attempted abduction, as she waited for her car outside a hotel in Phase 8 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to the actor, she was standing on the road when three kidnappers attempted to abduct her.

She also spoke about the there men trying to grab her and placing a "loaded gun" on her stomach in the process, after which she shouted for help.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said that investigation of the incident is ongoing during which the actor's initial statement has been recorded following which a case will be registered.

On the other hand, the actor also met Sahil Maneesha, a sub-divisional police officer, to record her statement.

The police earlier told Geo News that it had obtained the CCTV footage of the incident where a person on a motorcycle was seen misbehaving with a woman.

"The motorcyclist escaped from the spot, but nothing was taken from the woman," said SSP South Sajid Sadozai.

Khan said that an attempt was made to kidnap her; however, she is "very satisfied" with the police officer assigned to her case and appreciated the cooperation of the department.

"I don't not want to file a case related to the incident," said the actor, adding that the police as assured her of arresting the culprits.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has sought a report from DIG South, said the ministry's spokesperson.



The minister has also directed the inuiqry officer to send complete details of the incident to the senior superintendent of police.

In his directives to the police, the home minister has asked them to proceed with inquiry in the case in light of the actor's statement.

"Justice should be ensured through careful review," said Lanjar.