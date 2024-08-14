 
Prince Archie's true feelings about King Charles laid bare

King Charles also misses seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in person

August 14, 2024

Prince Archie's true feelings about King Charles laid bare

A royal expert has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie’s true feelings for his grandfather King Charles.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror recently that Archie is “desperate” to see King Charles, adding “Many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle.”

The royal expert went on saying, “He [Archie] is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this.”

Meanwhile, the Now To Love has claimed that Meghan Markle is concerned about her son Archie that he will grow up to idealise his British heritage and doesn’t want the country to become a “longed-for-fantasy” for the young royal.

The claims came amid reports King Charles also misses seeing Archie and Lilibet in person.

Quinn also claimed King Charles is also “desperate” to visit them and hates the thought that they won’t remember him as the warm and friendly grandfather he wants to be.

