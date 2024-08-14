Camilla Cabello parties with mystery man after reunion with Shawn Mendes

Camilla Cabello parties in Ibiza as Shawn Mendes enjoys reading in London

Camila Cabello spent her summer evening with mystery man in Ibiza after meeting her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, back in July.

The Shameless singer donned a low-cut vest top as she stepped out for a party with her mystery man in Ibiza on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old singer spent the evening with two male companions while her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 26, spent a relaxing evening, reading his book in London, as per Daily Mail’s reports.

It is important to mention that the publication reported that the former couple’s solo outing came after they spent the day together at the Copa America final in July.

However, after reuniting with her former boyfriend, Camila turned her attention to two men at DC10 nightclub.

Meanwhile, Mendes seemed to be having some alone time as he carried a book to his hotel in London in a tight blue vest top, which he teamed with dark blue denim jeans.



Furthermore, according to the outlet, the ex-couple’s surprise reunion was just a “coincidence,” as a source claimed to People, “She actually took her dad as her date.”

US Weekly also reported, “Shawn and Camila are not dating. They are just friends.”

The pair have known each other for years and shared a two year relationship from 2019 to 2021 before breaking up.