‘Kraven the Hunter' unveils brand new trailer

New trailer of Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been released.



The trailer of the forthcoming film was released by Taylor-Johnson on his Instagram account.

In the recently released trailer offers glimpse of the actor’s Kravinoff character turning into the iconic Marvel villain.

His character gains superpowers from a lion’s bite and showcases his brutal instincts for vengeance.



As per the trailer, a Spider-Man villain Aleksei Sytsevich, better known as The Rhino, played by Alessandro Nivola, has been introduced.

This marks the first on-screen appearance of the iconic baddie since The Amazing Spider-Man 2.



Earlier, Taylor-Johnson earlier expressed a deep connection to his character and said in an interview, “There was something unique about this character and something grounded.”



Apart from, Taylor-Johnson, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, the upcoming film is part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

Kraven the Hunter is slated for release on December 13.