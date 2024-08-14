 
Geo News

‘Kraven the Hunter' unveils brand new trailer

‘Kraven the Hunter’ will hit theatres December 13

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

‘Kraven the Hunter' unveils brand new trailer

New trailer of Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been released.

The trailer of the forthcoming film was released by Taylor-Johnson on his Instagram account.

In the recently released trailer offers glimpse of the actor’s Kravinoff character turning into the iconic Marvel villain.

His character gains superpowers from a lion’s bite and showcases his brutal instincts for vengeance.

As per the trailer, a Spider-Man villain Aleksei Sytsevich, better known as The Rhino, played by Alessandro Nivola, has been introduced.

This marks the first on-screen appearance of the iconic baddie since The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Earlier, Taylor-Johnson earlier expressed a deep connection to his character and said in an interview, “There was something unique about this character and something grounded.”

Apart from, Taylor-Johnson, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, the upcoming film is part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

Kraven the Hunter is slated for release on December 13.  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plot next move against Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plot next move against Royal family
Kylie Jenner hints at trying new venture at 'the recording studio'
Kylie Jenner hints at trying new venture at 'the recording studio'
Royal family releases meaningful statement as Prince Harry suffers major setback video
Royal family releases meaningful statement as Prince Harry suffers major setback
RHOJ stars Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice share shocking new dynamics
RHOJ stars Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice share shocking new dynamics
Sophie Cachia hits back at fans' speculations about father of her child
Sophie Cachia hits back at fans' speculations about father of her child
James Cameron reveals when Michelle Yeoh will join 'Avatar' movies
James Cameron reveals when Michelle Yeoh will join 'Avatar' movies
Prince Harry reacts as King Charles ‘designed' personal attack to ‘embarrass' him video
Prince Harry reacts as King Charles ‘designed' personal attack to ‘embarrass' him
Liam Payne under fire for 'misogynistic' statement towards girlfriend Kate video
Liam Payne under fire for 'misogynistic' statement towards girlfriend Kate