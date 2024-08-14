Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plot next move against Royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are plotting their next move as they intend to fight back against the Royal family amid escalating feud.

According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex is considering the idea to share her side of the story in a tell-all memoir, following in footsteps of her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, an insider said that the California-based Royal couple is weighing their options after they were snubbed from King Charles’ Balmoral invite list.

The insider, however, warned the duo that another tell-all could cause their feud with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton to "go nuclear."

“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-

out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story,” they said.

The source added, “Another tell-all would cause so much trouble; this feud would go nuclear. No doubt the time will come down the line that they publicly address all of this.”

“They’re both being very cautious about it all right now, but eventually Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV.

“They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals. For now, they’re biding their time.”