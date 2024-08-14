Sophie Cachia hits back at fans' speculations about father of her child

Sophie Cachia hits back at fans' speculations about father of her 3rd child

Sophie Cachia responds to the speculations and “wild rumors” about her ex-husband Jaryd Cachia being the father of her child.

The 33-year-old influencer revealed on Instagram about expecting her third child while she later confirmed that she will be welcoming a “baby girl," however, she didn't expose the father or the sperm donor of her child, which promoted fans to assume that her ex-husband, Jaryd might be the donor, as per Daily Mail.

It is worth mentioning that Cachia shares a son, Bobby, and a daughter Florence with Jaryd, however she separated from him back in 2019 and they remain on amicable terms co-parenting their two children Bobby and Florence.

However, as per the outlet, the entrepreneur firmly hits back at the speculation as she clarified that Jaryd is not the father of her child in response to a probing question from one fan.





As a follower asked her, “I'm so interested in your conception. Sperm donor? Jaryd? Plan to co-parent? Family parent? Not to be judgy but to learn and then support! Respect privacy completely.”

In response, Sophie called fans' theories wild and stated, “Do you know many people having kids with their ex six years after separation lol?? Just because we have an amicable family relationship co-parenting our amazing B&F, doesn't mean we're making more babies together, wild. Leave him and his personal life out.”

Additionally, she went on to urge people to stop questioning LGBTQ+ people about the methods they used to conceive as she described her fans' questions as "intrusive."

Furthermore, the influencer added, "A baby is blessing the world, that is all. As I mentioned, if I choose one day to share, I will."

It is pertinent to mention that as per the publication, Sophie recently hinted that she will be raising her third child as a single parent after responding to a fan's congratulatory comment on YouTube.