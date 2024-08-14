'American Murder' director reveals why Scott Peterson chose 'not to participate' in docuseries

Netflix’s American Murder: Laci Peterson director has revealed that she offered Scott Peterson a chance to participate in the docuseries - but he chose not to.

In an interview with Us Weekly, director Skye Borgman said, “We did reach out to Scott, and we had a couple of conversations with him in prison.”

“He ultimately decided not to participate in our documentary,” she shared.

Skye added that she has no issue with Scott not being involved, saying, “It is fine. Especially because I feel like we did get the perspective from his family and that we did want it to be very, very Laci forward.”

“It was always the intention from the beginning to get as many different sides to this story as possible. We cast a wide net when we were looking for people to talk to,” the Girl in the Picture director continued.



“There were even people who don’t appear in the documentary who we talked to and who provided some pretty important insight into the story. It was important to me to talk to Scott’s sisters and to get their perspective. And it was important to talk to law enforcement and Laci’s family,” she added.

For those unversed, American Murder: Laci Peterson is now available to watch on Netflix, providing “the definitive examination” of the murder of Laci.



Her husband, Scott, was arrested in 2003 in charge of murdering his wife.