Halle Berry makes shocking revelation about joining 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Halle Berry admits she almost joined the list of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

While speaking to Comicbook.com, Halle Berry alleged that Blake Lively inquired about her in order to join Reynolds’ latest Deadpool instalment as her X-men character, Ororo Munroe/Storm.

In this regards, Halle told the outlet, “Blake asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me.”

It is worth mentioning that Ryan Reynolds served as the film’s star, co-writer and producer while Shawn Levy directed and also worked on the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

Furthermore, Berry added that as the Marvel superhero who has the ability to control the weather with her mind in X-Men in 2000, X2 in 2003, X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, as per Daily’s Mail’s reports.

Additionally, according to the publication, if Berry had joined the cast, she would have reprised her role alongside her former X-Men costar Hugh Jackman, who starred as Logan Howlett/Wolverine.

As per the reports by the outlet, Halle could have shared the screen with other Marvel stars, including Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes and Dafne Keen and she would have also joined Channing Tatum, who starred as Gambit/Remy LeBeau, and Lively, 36, who played Lady Deadpool.