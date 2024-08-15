-Lady Gaga leaves fans awestruck with dramatic new look

Lady Gaga has treated her fans with a dramatic new look, posted on her Instagram account.



The singer-actress, who will soon appear in Joker: Folie à Deux, surprised her IG followers with captivating new hair transformation.

The 38-year-old in a series of pictures, posted on her social media account, could be seen sitting at a white piano.

In one of the pictures, the Star Is Born actress donned an oversized leopard print coat, which she layered over a black outfit.

This post comes after singer’s announcement of her forthcoming music, whose date she has not announced yet, however, the Bad Romance hitmaker has been teasing throughout the year.



She recently shared outtakes from a recording session and wrote, "Just me in the studio — happy as ever making music. feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on."

On the work front, Gaga will share a screen with Joaquin Phoenix in film titled Joker: Folie à Deux, sequel to 2019's Joker.

The film is set to release in theaters on Oct 2, 2024.