Hugh Jackman gives a throwback to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 'day one'

Hugh Jackman shares a glimpse into the first day of Deadpool & Wolverine’s shooting day.

In this regards, Hugh takes it to his Instagram as he posted a video of himself donning an orange sweater hoodie and black jeans with a grey and black bag consisting of a few of his belongings.

Additionally, the actor who played Wolverine in the Marvel film, also sported a blue shades sunglasses which was hanging from sweater while he held his phone in another hand.

After the video, there was a picture in swipe of the backs of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, donning a full black outfit as they walked towards the set.

In terms of the caption, Jackman wrote, “It was May 22, 2023. Day 1 of filming Deadpool and Wolverine. I remember it clearly.”

Furthermore, The Son’s actor explained his feelings by saying, “the feeling of what I knew would be an incredible movie making experience. The opportunity to visit Logan in a whole new way, in a whole new world. It felt incredibly inspiring. And truly terrifying.”



Moreover, the Australian actor ended the caption by appreciating his castmates, “But as soon as I walked on set with my brothers @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds and saw so many dear friends, I knew I was, we were, about to go on the ride of our lives. And ohhhh man, it so is!”

It is worth mentioning that according to Dailycaller, Deadpool & Wolverine has officially become one of the top-selling films of all time after reaching $1 billion in the box office Sunday, one of 55 movies to ever do so.