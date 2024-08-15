 
Blake Lively speaks out on 'tone-deaf' promotion of 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively faced criticism for ignoring serious issue during 'It Ends With Us' promotion

August 15, 2024

Blake Lively is facing backlash for her recent film It Ends With Us promotion.

Fans are disappointed with Blake for not addressing serious theme of the film which is domestic violence.

The video shared on Instagram of one of the interviews showcased the co-stars Blake, Jenny Slate, Isabella Ferrer, as well as author Colleen Hoover, discussed topics like dream jobs, zodiac signs etc, but they did not address the serious theme of the film.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section expressing their disappointment.

One commented, "Tone deaf promotions - this isn’t Gossip Girl the movie."

Another added, "I’m very confused. You missed the entire purpose of the movie. I’m sad and disappointed."

"This is the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever seen. This movie is about DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, why are you promoting it like it’s a Barbie movie ???" the third comment read.

In response to the backlash, Lively posted a statement on Instagram Story on Wednesday acknowledging the criticism.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women and the multitudes we hold," she wrote in the caption.

Blake added, "It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it."

