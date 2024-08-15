Tommy Fury extramarital affairs come to light amid Molly-Mae Hague split

British influencer Molly-Mae Hague is devastated as more heartbreaking secrets crush her five-year-long relationship with boxer Tommy Fury.

Molly, 25, announced their split on Wednesday, sharing her disbelief at it ending despite now believing that Tommy was unfaithful "a number of times."

"I never thought our story would end this year," she said in a statement quoted by DailyMail.

One insider spilled to The Sun that infidelity was the main reason behind the split, particularly after Tommy, also 25, was spotted partying with girls in Abu Dhabi.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognize him," the source added.

"Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and expects more women to come forward."

For now, the boxer has moved out of their family home, leaving Molly-Mae and their 20-month-old daughter, Bambi, in their £3.5 million Cheshire mansion.

Fury's brother Tyson and his wife Paris are reportedly "gutted" by the split and so are his close friends.

Reports also cited that Paris has reached out to Molly-Mae and offered her support amid the heartbreak.

The UK-based influencer has decided to step back from social media and focus on her daughter and personal healing for the time being.