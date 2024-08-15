Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum remember the late Gena Rowlands

Gena Rowlands has continued to inspire many, including Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, who were in praise of her talent.



Making a video for The Criterion Collection, the couple raved about the impact the legendary actress had.

It is pertinent to mention the clip was recorded before the death of the star, who died at 94 on 14 August, according to People.

"Gena Rowlands' performance in this is one of the best things I've ever seen," the Batman star recalled her A Woman Under the Influence.

Following this, Zoë heaped praise on her husband, John Cassavetes, who was the director and writer of the 1974 film.

"I love Cassavetes — we love Cassavetes," she said, to which the 22 Jump Street star nodded before adding, "How incredible the ending of the movie is.”

Besides this, the pair discussed more films like Thelma & Louise, which the 35-year-old called "a perfect movie," noting, "I cry every single time. I love [Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis] so, so much."

"And a third. Little Braddy Pitty," her partner shared. Zoe, in reply, said, "Oh well, yeah, duh."