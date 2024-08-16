 
Taylor Swift stuns crowd with surprise Ed Sheeran Duet after terror threat

The pop star’s London’s second run will end on Tuesday, August 20

August 16, 2024

Taylor Swift is back with her Eras Tour second run in London’s Wembley Stadium with a sweet surprise.

During the pop star’s surprise song section of her show on Thursday, she was joined by her longtime friend Ed Sheeran.

She told the crowd that she had "just been trying to chill out the whole rest of the night."

The August singer introduced Sheeran to the concertgoers as "like a second brother."

This marks the duo’s first acoustic set after years as they performed their songs Everything Has Changed and End Games.

Moreover, as per a fan-shared video on Instagram, the pair also performed Sheeran’s hit song Thinking Out Loud.

Sheeran and Swift have been collaborating on each other’s projects and their most recent song together was released in February 2022, the remix of the English singer's song, The Joker and the Queen.

It is pertinent to mention that Thursday show marked Swift's first show after she cancelled her three shows following an alleged terror plot at her show in Vienna, Austria. 

