Zoë Kravitz talks of having children after Channing Tatum engagement

Zoë Kravitz, who is engaged to Channing Tatum, has shared her thoughts on having children in future.



During her interview with Esquire, the 35-year-old actress discussed multiple things which included having kids with her 44-year-old fiancé.

Talking about it, she said, “There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have a purpose here.”

The actress said that she realized during her first marriage to actor Karl Glusman that she didn't plan on having kids.

The Batman actress added that wanted to surround herself with friends who felt the same.

“For a lot of people that have children, it is this giant, life-changing event," she added. "There is a certain amount of focus and respect that they should get from their community.”

The actress further said that she wish that the big things in her life were treated with as much celebration as someone having a baby.

“For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me,” Kravitz said. “I had to actually look at, ‘What do I want?’”, she said.

Zoë Kravitz will make her directional debut in Blink Twice alongside Channing.

The thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on August 23, 2024.