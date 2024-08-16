Halle Bailey treats fans with sweet twinning moment with her son

Halle Bailey twinned with her son as she showcased a sweet moment with him on social media.

The 24-year-old singer shared a carousel of pictures of herself and her 7-month-old baby boy, Halo, as they both sported double denim.

The Angel singer wrote in the caption, “took my baby to his first concert tonight to see Bruno Mars,” with a heart.

It is worth mentioning that Bailey shares her son Halo with her rapper boyfriend DDG.

In the picture, The Little Mermaid star donned a blue corset top and jeans, while Halo, whose hair was styled in cornrows, matched his mom in a denim jacket and pants.

Furthermore, the proud mom lifted her son up and flashed a beaming smile in the next snap before carrying him close and placing her hand on his jacket in the third photo.



Additionally, the last two photos showed The Color Purple actress posing solo while flashing a smile at the camera.

In regards to the comments, Bailey’s sister wrote, “he’s MINE, I miss you both so much,” while another user penned, “Awee he’s starting too look just like his daddy, cause girl he was your twin.”

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, Bailey marked Halo turning 7-months-old with a brownie that had been decorated with birthday candles.